(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- News Break: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. visits JCC, praises opportunities for military communityWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community college comes with its own set of challenges. This oftentimes can include childcare and transportation. But this looks different in each community. To see what […]
- St. Lawrence Seaway reopening March 22MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — In just over a month, the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence System will open for the 2023 navigation season. The Montreal/ Lake Ontario section, which includes the […]
- Face masks remain mandatory at all Samaritan Health locationsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masking mandates are not being lifted at all healthcare locations in theNorth Country. Following the New York State Department of Health’s announcement that the state no […]
- Valentines from Fort Drum children on display at the White HouseWASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The First Lady of the United States has special ties to the North Country this Valentine’s Day. During First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s recent visit to […]