(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Groups can adopt Fort Drum soldiers deploying to the Middle East this summerWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The most deployed Army base in the world is prepared to send more troops overseas. The 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team is set to […]
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- Fort Drum issues delayed reporting order ahead of power outagesFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s reporting time has been delayed for Tuesday. A delayed reporting order was issued by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander for Tuesday, May 9 […]
- Several power outages planned for Fort Drum on May 9FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planned power outages will begin affecting Fort Drum on Tuesday. Several power outages have been scheduled for the Fort Drum military installation throughout the day […]
- North Country spring college commencement scheduleWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s graduation season for colleges and universities across the North Country. There are several institutions set to host their commencement ceremonies in May. Each ceremony is […]