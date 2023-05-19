(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- Renzi Foodservice sold to US FoodsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family business, sold. Renzi Foodservice, a local food distributor located in Watertown, New York will be acquired by US Food Holding Corp., according to a […]
- Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in BrownvilleBROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was someone’s lucky day in Brownville this week. One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 18 TAKE 5 Midday drawing at the Stewart’s […]
- Watertown native hit by golf ball at PGA Championship gifted $100 from ProROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country native had an interesting encounter with a Pro Golfer at the PGA Championship. On May 17, during the PGA Championship at the Oak […]
- Watertown community walks for Mental Health awarenessWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The greater Watertown community has taken steps to support those struggling with their mental health. Mental health conditions are on the rise. Data from the World […]