Renzi Foodservice sold to US Foods WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family business, sold. Renzi Foodservice, a local food distributor located in Watertown, New York will be acquired by US Food Holding Corp., according to a […]

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Brownville BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was someone’s lucky day in Brownville this week. One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 18 TAKE 5 Midday drawing at the Stewart’s […]

Watertown native hit by golf ball at PGA Championship gifted $100 from Pro ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country native had an interesting encounter with a Pro Golfer at the PGA Championship. On May 17, during the PGA Championship at the Oak […]