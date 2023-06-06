(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Man in critical condition, teen injured following Jefferson County car crashORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a car crash in Jefferson County, A one-vehicle crash occurred in the town of Orleans on June 4 […]
- Indian River Central School District limiting outdoor activities due to air qualityPHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has made changes to its schedule due to ongoing air quality alerts. Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker […]
- Watertown City School District cancels outdoor activities due to air qualityWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools have made adjustments due to declining air quality in the area. All outdoor activities have been canceled throughout the Watertown City School District, according […]
- North Country air quality affected by smoke from Canadian wildfiresWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is impacting the North Country. Air quality alerts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have been issued for Jefferson, […]