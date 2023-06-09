(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- New York City woman braves smoky conditionsNEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — In the Big Apple, there’s still a warning to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity into Friday. The dangerous, unhealthy air has impacted millions of people, […]
- Watertown Monument to Monument 5K race canceled due to air quality concernsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Events led by the Watertown Family YMCA have been changed. Due to ongoing air quality alerts, Watertown’s Monument to Monument 5K Run to Glory has been […]
- Bing & Schwartzwalder to be inducted in Syracuse Ring of HonorSYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – A national championship coach who earned a Purple Heart during World War II and a Hall of Fame student-athlete who went on to civic leadership […]
- Lead pipe removal begins in TroyThe city of Troy making progress removing the lead pipes, breaking ground on the project earlier this week. NEWS10 has the latest on how the clean water is flowing.