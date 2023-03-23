(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- St. Lawrence Seaway opens for 65th navigation seasonMASSENA, N.Y. (WWIT) — Vessels are back on the St. Lawrence Seaway. As of 8 a.m. on March 22, the Montreal and Lake Ontario of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway […]
- Fort Drum supports soldiers, families, through certified Readiness DivisionFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. Army often looks to Fort Drum for its readiness capabilities. This requires units of soldiers to deploy sometimes on a day’s notice and […]
- Changes made to Army Combat Fitness Test allow eligible soldiers to avoid body fat assessment(WWTI) — The U.S. Army has made changes to its Combat Fitness Test. A new U.S. Army directive will exempt all soldiers, regardless of their height and weight, from the […]
- North Country Goes Green Irish Festival makes grand returnWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The luck of the Irish is strong in the North Country. For the first time in four years, the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival will […]