(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- North Syracuse firefighter dies after suffering from cardiac arrest during January fireSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A firefighter from the North Syracuse Fire Department has died after suffering for months from a cardiac arrest event during a residential fire on January 13. […]
- Syracuse Stage to host two-day ‘Our Town’ Vendor Fair April 1-2SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Syracuse Stage’s production of “Our Town,” they are hosting a two-day Our Town Vendor Fair from Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2 […]
- Have fun during April break at the MOSTSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something fun to do with the kids during spring break week from April 1 through 8? The Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) is […]
- Rudy’s in Oswego opens March 29OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sure sign that we’re climbing out of the depths of winter; Rudy’s in Oswego will open on Wednesday, March 29. The news was announced on […]