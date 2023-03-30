(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- Life Net expands air ambulance services out of WatertownWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Critical care, in the sky. Life Net has added an additional air ambulance helicopter in the North Country. This aircraft has begun operations out of the […]
- Vietnam War Veterans honored in Carthage 50 years laterCARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A “welcome home,” 50 years later. To honor the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of […]
- Watertown named Tree City USAWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A city that speaks for the trees. The City of Watertown has been named a 2022 Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Federation. A […]
- Salmon Run Mall closing for Easter Sunday, Regal Cinemas staying openWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall is limiting its hours of operation during the upcoming Easter holiday. On Sunday, April 9, the mall will be closed in observance […]