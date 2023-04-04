(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- 8 bodies found in the St. Lawrence River, Police still searching for missing manAKWESASNE (WWTI) — Police have released details regarding several bodies found in the St. Lawrence River. On March 30, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service confirmed that several bodies had been […]
- Power outages planned across Fort DrumFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages will occur on the Fort Drum military base next week. Fort Drum officials have confirmed that planned power outages will take place on […]
- Samaritan Health COVID-19 testing site closes after 3 yearsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A long-standing COVID-19 testing site has closed its doors. On April 1, Samaritan Health’s COVID-19 drive-up testing site at 1575 Washington Street officially closed, according to […]
- St. Lawrence County schools delayed, closed following bomb threatST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the area are closing their doors to students due to an ongoing threat. According to updates from the Canton and Gouverneur School […]