(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- STD cases spike in St. Lawrence CountyCANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nationwide trend has hit the North Country. St. Lawrence County Public Health has confirmed that sexually transmitted diseases have already surged in 2023, specifically cases […]
- Alice Hyde Medical Center seeking critical access hospital statusMALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country hospital is seeking critical access hospital status. Alice Hyde Medical Center has applied to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service to become […]
- Spring clean-up begins in LowvilleLOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spring cleaning is underway in Lowville. The Village of Lowville has confirmed that its Department of Public Work’s spring cleanup officially began on Monday, April 17. […]
- Utility repairs to shut down Fort Drum streetFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum officials have confirmed an upcoming street closure on the military installation. On Tuesday, April 18, a section of 5th Armored Division Drive will […]