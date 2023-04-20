(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Newsbreak: A look at the North Country’s latest news
- Jefferson County faces correctional officer shortage, seeks new recruitsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Correctional officers have become hard to come by. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking new correctional officers to fill the gap the County Correctional […]
- Watertown City School District holds buses as heavy police presence closes streetsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police activity closed streets in the City of Watertown Wednesday afternoon. This was on High Street as law enforcement agencies had streets blocked off with police […]
- Clarkson University responds following death of student Stone MercurioPOTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has responded following the death of Stone Mercurio. Mercurio was reported missing by the Potsdam Police Department on April 18 and following an extensive […]
- Watertown American Legion to recognize local law enforcementWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement will be recognized in Watertown next week. For the first time in three years, Law and Order Night will return to the American […]