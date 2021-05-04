Nexstar Media Inc. promotes Andrew Alford to Broadcasting Division President

IRVING, T.X. (WWTI) — Nexstar Media Inc., a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, announced May 3 that Andrew Alford will be promoted to President of Broadcasting.

According to Nexstar, in Alford’s role, he will assume oversight responsibility for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of the company’s 198 television stations across the United States.

Nexstar confirmed that Alford will begin his new duties on June 1 and report to Nexstar President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Tom Carter.

“Andy is an accomplished leader who brings more than thirty years of experience in broadcast management, sales, local news, and programming to his new role at Nexstar,” said Carter. “He has achieved high levels of success throughout his career and has been instrumental in advancing Nexstar’s business objectives and sales leadership and has been responsible for overseeing a considerable number of markets with great success.”

Since starting at Nexstar in January 2017, Alford has served as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar’s Broadcasting Division. In this role he provided oversight on the company’s television stations and digital properties in Chicago, Tampa, Indianapolis and St. Louis.

Prior to joining Nexstar, Alford was Vice President and General Manager of WFLA-TV and WTTA-TV, Media General’s NBC and MyNet affiliates serving the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg/Sarasota, Florida area. He has also served as the Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV and WXAA-TV, both located in Albany, New York.

Alford commented on the recently announced promotion.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to lead the nation’s largest broadcast station group,” said Alford. “I’m fortunate to be working with a skillful and experienced management team dedicated to growing ratings, revenue and profitability, while providing outstanding journalism and serving the local communities in which we operate. I look forward to working with the incredible group of broadcast professionals that comprise the Nexstar Nation and I’m confident we will build on the solid foundation we have established to achieve even greater success.”

Alford is assuming the role following the retirement of Tim Busch. Busch is retiring on May 31 after working over two decades with Nexstar.