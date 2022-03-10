WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter isn’t over quite yet.

The National Weather Service is currently monitoring a winter storm that is expected to hit the North Country Friday evening and continue through late Saturday night.

This storm has the potential to bring heavy snow with accumulations exceeding seven inches in Jefferson and Lewis counties and eight to 15 inches across St. Lawrence County. Winds could also gust as high as 45 miles per hour.

To prepare, the NWS has issued winter storm watches for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties which are set to take effect at 7 p.m. on March 11.

The NWS said that light snow will overspread the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will then develop by late Saturday morning and continue through Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times. Snowfall is expected to taper off by Saturday night with gusty northwest winds between 25 and 40 miles per hours developing Saturday night.

The NWS warned that these conditions could lead to blowing snow which could significantly reduce visibilities across the North Country. Winds will weaken by the morning hours on Sunday, March 12.

North Country residents are urged to begin needed preparations at home or with their vehicles. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the weekend for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and all local closings and delays.