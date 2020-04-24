NFL Draft has North Country curious about what’s next for Watertown Red & Black

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Coach George Ashcraft of the Watertown Red & Black football team spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about what the season ahead looks like with the changes taking place due to the coronavirus epidemic. The team is currently unable to practice together due to social distancing restrictions.

George said he has around sixty players signed up to play right now. He has advised all of the players to do what they can on their own to stay in their best physical shape while at home. The team will put together a game plan once they start meeting in person.

The Red & Black kick off their season each year with the North Country Annual Heart Walk. The Heart Walk has moved to a virtual setting this year for the first time. George said he and his wife have been walking 10,000 steps per day for the past couple of weeks in an effort to stay active. He is going to challenge the Red & Black players to do the same to keep them moving.

Military members comprise half of the team right now. Those that live on Fort Drum are doing what they can to train there. George said he is just hoping everyone stays positive during this time.

With many players returning from the previous season, he is confident they will be “a force to be reckoned with” once they can get back out on the field.

As for what will happen if the season gets a late start, he said he can’t speak for what decision the league will make, but extending the end of the season would be tough in our area due to the weather.

He didn’t make any specific predictions for the NFL Draft, but said it is an exciting event and he’s hoping to be able to watch football in the fall.

