Niagara Falls to be illuminated Sunday in honor of Women’s History Month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation is working to highlight Women’s History Month at parks across the state.

This will start with the illumination of Niagara Falls State Park on Saturday, March, 7, in the historic suffragist colors of gold, white and purple. The lighting will start at 6 p.m. and continue on the hour through 11 p.m.

According to the Commissioner of the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Erik Kullesaid, celebrations like these help promote the stories of women who supported the parks.

“During Women’s History Month, we are proud to promote and support the undertold stories of women who helped shape our state’s diverse history,” said Commissioner Kulleseid. “I welcome visitors to experience our displays, events, virtual programming and online content, as well as through safe, socially-distanced outdoor visits to our sites related to the many roles of women in our common heritage.”

Women’s History Month first originated as a national celebrated month in 1981 when Congress requested that President Ronald Reagan proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week.”

