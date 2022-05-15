MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Nicandri Nature Center is hosting the May Business In the Spotlight networking event which will take place on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and will provide tours, networking, and light refreshments for St. Lawrence County Chamber members, and those interested in learning more about the benefits of the county-wide network.

Organizer for the Chamber Brooke Rouse highlighted the importance of offering opportunities like this to North Country residents.

“Members who make it a priority to network find great value for their business. There is nothing better than doing business with a real person who you have a relationship with. That is exactly the opportunity that we are creating with this series,” Rouse said. “Additionally, it gives businesses located in one town the opportunity to market to individuals and businesses spread across the County in one room.”

Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn more about the May ‘spotlighted’ chamber members, including the host Nicandri Nature Center, The Traveling Chevaliers Travel Agent, Foster the Plant Café, and Moore’s Hill Lilacs. Those interested in registering can do so here.