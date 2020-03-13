Nicole Halaseh wins DEC’s 5th Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest with ‘Trees Feed New York’ artwork

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the winner of DEC’s Annual 5th Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest, Nicole Halaseh from Casimir Pulaski School in Yonkers, Westchester County.

“This year’s 5th grade Arbor Day Poster Contest winner Nicole Halaseh’s unique artwork captures the importance of New York’s official State fruit, the apple, and how it’s both a healthy food source and a valuable part of New York’s economy,” said Commissioner Seggos. “DEC thanks all the students who participated in this creative demonstration of the many ways trees contribute to our lives.”

Each year, hundreds of fifth graders across the state compete in designing an educational and eye-catching poster focused on a theme that honors trees.

The 2020 poster theme is “Trees Feed New York,” giving students the opportunity to learn about the dozens of ways both humans and wildlife rely on trees as a food source.

The annual 5th Grade Arbor Day Poster contest is announced in September and runs through December. New York State teachers, schools, and clubs that wish to participate in the next contest round can visit DEC’s website for more information.

