OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be extending its hours on Friday, June 10 for their Night at the Museum event.

The night will feature art, classic cars, delicious food, and live music from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 10. Music will be provided by the North Country Connections Orchestra which is a combined group of multi-age and multi-level performers from various towns throughout St. Lawrence County.

Classic and antique cars from Seaway Cruisers Classic Cars Club, Inc. will be parked in front of the Museum for the evening. Additionally, Whinee Weiners food truck is scheduled to park on the Museum property for the event.

Those attending are being encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening on the grounds at the Museum. Guests will be able to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries filled with Remington’s art, as well as the 2022 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street in Ogdensburg. More information on Night at the Museum and the museum can be found on the business’s website.