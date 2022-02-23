SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rock group Night Ranger will be returning to the New York State Fair in 2022.

It will be the group’s fourth appearance at the Great New York State Fair and its first since 2014. They take the stage at Chevy Park in the New York Experience festival grounds on Labor Day on September 5 at 1 p.m.

The concert is part of the Chevrolet Music Series and will be free to any individuals with fair admission. Fair Director Troy Waffner said he’s excited for the group to return to the fair.

“It’s great to have Night Ranger back. Their big rock sound is perfect for a big party on our final day,” Waffner said. “I think this will be quite a party.”

