Nik Wallenda tightropes across volcano, meeting fear face-to-face LIVE tonight on ABC50

MASAYA, NICARAGUA (WWTI) – In his most daring feat yet, Nik Wallenda plans to tightrope walk across one of the world’s most active volcanoes, on a wire just one inch in diameter.

Nik will be high walking over one of the volcano’s lava pools while it emits a deadly and poisonous gas, while the lava inside the volcano boils at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Masaya Volcano is one of he most active volcanoes in the world, having erupted 13 times in the last 30 years. Nik Wallenda still plans to look down at the lava pool to take it in for all of its beauty.

“I absolutely will look down,” Wallenda said of the mid-point on his walk. “It’s more about this beautiful piece of nature.”

The death defying stunt will be broadcast live during the two hour special, “”Volcano Live with Nik Wallenda,” March 4 at 8pm EST on ABC50.

