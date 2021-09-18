Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty of Jefferson County announces decision to close

If your dog gets bored with dry kibble, try soaking it in water to make it more interesting, or mix it with wet food or a topper.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty of Jefferson County announced that they will be permanently closing on September 30. The announcement was made on the organization’s Facebook page on September 18.

The non-profit was originally founded to address the need for strengthening the human and animal bond in the community. The organization worked to alleviate animal suffering through rescue, advocacy, education, and rehabilitation for over eight years.

The organization’s post recognized the effect their choice will have on the local area and provided some insight on reaching the decision to dissolve.

“This past year has been rough for everybody personally and professionally including for our volunteers. After much discussion and soul searching, this was a needed transition. This decision was not taken lightly and we understand the impact this will have on our community.”

The organization will no longer be accepting donations whether they are supplies or money. The last of their funds have been dedicated towards services that are already in place.

Ninjas Against Animal Creulty will continue to post and answer messages until September 30 and are encouraging the public to continue to support other local organizations that help animals.