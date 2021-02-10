NNY Agricultural Development Program to research elderberry as a ‘super fruit’ this spring

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Elderberry will be included in a “super fruit” research project in New York this spring.

The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program announced on Wednesday that they plan add elderberry to their “super fruits” research in the Spring of 2021. Those determined to be “super fruit” have previously been valued for their high phytonutrient and antioxidant content.

Elderberry has become popular in Europe as it is an economically important fruit crop that outsells blueberries. Also, according to Project Leader and Willsboro Research Farm Manager Michael H. David, Ph.D., a majority of elderberries consumed in the U.S. continue to be important from Europe.

“Currently, 95% of the elderberries consumed in the U.S. are imported from Europe, so there is a great opportunity for American growers to build a substantial domestic market,” shared Davis. “This research funded by the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is increasing the number of specialty fruit crop options available to regional market farms.”

According to NNYADP both American and European varieties of elderberry will be planted alongside already-established “super fruits;” juneberry, aronia, and honeyberry trials.

This research will be included in the New Commercial Fruit Crops for Northern New York project at the Willsboro Research Farm in Willsboro, New York.

The NNYADP also recently completed projects detailing the four other “super fruit” trial results. Juneberry, aronia and honeyberry were all found to adapt well to the Northern New York climate.

More on all three trials can be found on the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program website.