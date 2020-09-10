NNY American Red Cross seeking nominations for Real Heroes Virtual Breakfast

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York is looking to celebrate heroes of the North Country.

The local branch is seeking nominations for the annual Real Heroes Virtual Breakfast, which has been held to honor individuals since 1999.

The event will highlight members of the Northern and Central New York communities who have performed heroic acts to help others in needs. Nominees will be categorized under 13 categories.

The Red Cross stated, “Covid-19 has impacted all of us, and the Real Heroes of Central New York have shown that in blue skies or gray skies – they can still make an impact as a Hero.”

The virtual event will be held on Wednesday December 2 at 9 a.m.

Nominations can be sent in through the American Red Cross website and the deadline is September 25.

