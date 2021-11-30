NNY Business Magazine 20 Under 40 awards postponed due to COVID-19

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rising COVID-19 rates have canceled an upcoming awards ceremony.

NNY Business Magazine announced on Tuesday that it has postponed the 11th Annual 20 Under 40 awards. According to the Magazine, this is due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate in the region.

“With the COVID-19 infection rate steadily increasing, reported at 12% Monday afternoon by Jefferson County Public Health, we have decided to do the responsible thing, ensuring the safety of our guests and honorees,” Northern New York Magazine Editor Holly C. Boname said in a press release.

“While COVID is unfortunately everywhere, the decision was made to keep our business community, leaders and guests of the event safe before the holidays,” Boname added.

The 20 under 40 awards have honored 183 young professionals over the last ten years. 2021 will mark 203 young leaders awarded by NNY Business Magazine.

The 2021 awards ceremony was originally scheduled for December 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown. The event last year was also postponed until July 2020 and held as an outdoor event to accommodate spacing and safety.

Currently, event organizers are working to secure a new event date in late February or March 2022. All tickets that have been purchased for the event will be transferred to the new date.

The NNY Business 20 Under 40 issue will still be distributed on schedule to subscribers on Saturday, December 11.