WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced $50,000 of grant funds available for St. Lawrence County charitable organizations.

The announcement was made Monday, August 7 and is part of the Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen Legacy Fund. The fund benefits causes and organizations that Dr. Badenhausen treasured and valued most and serves as an enduring embodiment of her interests and passions while providing annual grants to organizations that support the same.

Grant funding is available to nonprofit organizations that serve St. Lawrence County and whose efforts align with one or more of the following focus areas: arts and culture; conservation and wildlife preservation; educational programs; and general health and well-being,

All organizations seeking grant support must apply by Friday, October 2023 through the foundation’s online grant portal at at bit.ly/grant-portal.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the Foundation to discuss requests before submission. Requests will not be considered for work commencing prior to Dec. 31, 2021, and requests for reimbursement of any project or program will not qualify.