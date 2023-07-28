WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded the Brian D. Soper Memorial Scholarship to recent Watertown High School graduate Natalia Moore.

Moore will attend Jefferson Community College in the fall to study environmental science. She plans on transferring to Paul Smith’s College to complete her bachelor’s degree in forestry with a concentration forest management. Moore aspires for a career as a forest ranger.

The scholarship is named for Soper, a Watertown graduate from the Class of 1970. Soper was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as an infant and raised by a mother who instilled in him a determination to lead a full and rich life.

He passed away in 2018, but left a legacy of compassion and kindness that many would find remarkable. The scholarship goes to help graduating seniors from Watertown High School who have overcome obstacles attend college or a technical school.