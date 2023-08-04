LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Friday, August 4 a $25,000 grant to help restore the historic grandstand at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

The foundation is assisting the Lewis County Agricultural Society in its effort to restore the county fairgrounds grandstand on Bostwick Street in Lowville.

The grandstand was first built in the 1860s and the roughly 160-year-old site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Deteriorating grandstand infrastructure and new drainage system are two priorities facing upgrades to keep this well-used community asset viable.

The NNYCF used a grant in 2006 to help with renovations of the grandstand. Emergency maintenance was done last summer to keep the grandstand operational through this year’s fair. Work was completed to stabilize the structure and ensure the future integrity of the building while repairing damage caused by powder post beetles.

This was a good opportunity to build upon something we’ve previously invested in and also help ensure this community asset continues to fully serve the citizens of Lewis County. Rande Richardson, NNYCF executive director

The grant helps the grandstand inch closer to the fundraising goal of $425,000. Over $300,000 in funding has been secured with support from Lewis County, charitable gifts and the organization’s reserves.