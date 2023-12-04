WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from students who plan to enroll in post-secondary educational programs in the fall of 2024 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Students may access the portal, create a user account, and begin an online application HERE. With few exceptions, all Community Foundation scholarship applications are due Friday, March 15, 2024, through the online portal; applications cannot be accepted after the deadline. Scholarships with deadlines after March 15 are identified on the NNYCF’s website.

“We encourage all students to consider applying so that we can best align donor interests in the best way possible and our online portal helps direct Extensive Opportunities for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County Students students to the opportunities that match.” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director

Students may now apply online using the same 2024-2025 Scholarship Application for several scholarships that previously required unique applications.

Including:

10th Mountain Division (Light) Scholarship;

George C. Boldt Scholarship;

Rotary Purple Heart Scholarship;

Vici and Steve Diehl Foundation Graduate Scholarships;

Frances Anderson Luck Foundation Scholarship;

North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Scholarship;

North Pleasant Street (Watertown) Scholarship;

Northpole Fire Company Inc. Scholarship;

North Side Legacy Fund Scholarship;

Shaw Harbor Foundation Scholarship; and

All Thousand Islands Foundation scholarships.

The Retired Educators of New York North Central Zone Scholarship:

Students must complete an application packet that can be downloaded and printed HERE;

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 15, 2024;

Completed packets must be returned or postmarked by the deadline to the address specified in the application.

The Community Foundation also administers the following scholarship funds and programs for which students may apply using the same online 2024-2025 Scholarship Application.

Nontraditional Student Scholarship:

Awarded to applicants who live in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties who have had a break in their education and are not seeking education directly from high school.

Eligible applicants may be enrolled full- or part-time in a college or a technical, trade or vocational school.

Applications are due by Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Evergreen STEM Scholarship:

High school class of 2025

Awards ten, $3,000 scholarships annually to St. Lawrence County high school juniors who plan to pursue studies in STEM-related fields.

Applications are due by Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Herring College Memorial Scholarship:

Awarded to students in engineering, sciences, mathematics, and related fields; and the Visiting Nurses Association Scholarship for students pursuing continued education in nursing or health-related fields.

Applications are due by Friday, March 15, 2024.

Rotary Purple Heart Scholarship:

Available to residents of Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence County who were awarded a Purple Heart by the U.S. armed forces or are a dependent of a U.S. military member or veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart.

Applications are reviewed throughout the year until all available funds for the academic year are awarded.

Applications are accepted throughout the year on a rolling basis.

10th Mountain Division (Light) Scholarship:

Awarded to active or former 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) members or family members of an active or former 10th Mountain Division soldier.

The applicant or their military sponsor must also be a member of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division.

Scholarship applicants may live anywhere and be in any year of full-time undergraduate study.

Applications are due by Monday, April 15, 2024.

George C. Boldt Scholarship:

Awarded to three Jefferson County residents for full-time undergraduate study.

Students who will be attending technical, trade or vocational schools are eligible to apply.

Applications are accepted from high school seniors or nontraditional students who have had a break in their studies.

Applications are due by Monday, April 1, 2024.

Russell I. Wilcox Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Scholarship:

Awarded to two students for undergraduate study.

Applicants must be current full-time Thousand Islands Bridge Authority employees, retirees, or the children or grandchildren of the same.

Applications are due by Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Questions about Foundation scholarships can be directed to Mary Perrine, coordinator of partnerships, at 315-782-7110, or maryp@nnycf.org. You can learn more about scholarships and access applications HERE.