WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced a micro-grant program for nonprofit organizations in the tri-county region on Monday, August 21.

The grant program provides up to $2,500 in funding to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for programs and projects that align with the Foundation’s mission and demonstrate clear community benefit.

The Foundation’s Micro-Grant Program is designed to assist nonprofits with effective funding for priority projects and requests outside of the Foundation’s regular quarterly competitive grantmaking schedule.

We hope this new program will help facilitate and streamline the rapid deployment of grant funding in a way that minimizes obstacles to getting charitable support to work in the tri-county region Rande Richardson, NNYCF executive director

Eligible nonprofit organizations must be located in and serving Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Requests must meet the same the eligibility requirements presently in place for quarterly grants, however, the review and decision-making process is shortened.

Priority focus areas include but are not limited to: Bridge funding to support the start or completion of community projects; catalyst funding to help leverage charitable support from the community; programs or projects that support targeted populations in need; smaller capital items; and funding to secure resources for nonprofit development such as capacity building, governance, and strategic planning.

Applying for the micro-grants won’t interfere with any pending grant requests or active grant wards through other Community Foundation competitive grant programs. To apply for a grant, go to nnycf.org/grants.