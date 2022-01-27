The North Country Library System has teamed up with ABC50 to offer North Country readers a chance to win a free book each month this year!

Two books will be given away each month, one children’s book and one book for adult readers.

This month, you will have a chance to win “Velvet was the Night” by author Silvia Moreno-Garcia or “The Mitten” by author Jan Brett.

This month’s winners will be announced on February 1, 2022, so make sure you enter by the end of the day on January 31. You can enter for your chance to win each month!

Good Luck and Happy Reading!