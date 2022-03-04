For the March segment of NNY Gets Lit, ABC50’s Alex Hazard went to the Morristown Public Library to learn more about two of their featured books of the month, “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by author Marianne Cronin and “Ordinary Mary’s Extraordinary Deed” by author Emily Pearson.

ABC50 and the North Country Library System are featuring two books each month and we’re giving you the chance to win one of them. You can find the contest on InformNNY and enter for your chance to win a children’s book or one for adult readers.

You have through the end of the day on March 31 to enter for your chance to win one of this month’s featured books. Check back in April for the next featured books we’ll be giving away!

Happy Reading!