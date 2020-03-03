NNY getting ready to celebrate at 35th Annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern New Yorkers are getting ready for the 35th Annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival. This year’s celebration is March 13 – March 15.

The festival includes fun, food, entertainment and activities for people of all ages.

North Country Goes Green is kicking off the festival with a flag raising and opening ceremony. There are many events throughout the weekend, including pageants, cornhole tournaments, a beard contest, comedy night, raffles, a parade and the 32nd Annual Shamrock Run.

Over $1,000,000 has been donated to local charities and scholarships since the beginning of the Irish Festival. All profits from the festival are donated for scholarships and community donations.

