NNY students, families decorate bins for student meals during temporary school closures

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Families and students in the LaFargeville Central School District are making the best of their time away from work and school by decorating totes left outside of their houses for meals delivered by LCS faculty and staff.

Families were asked by the school district to place a tote, box, bin, or bag at the end of their driveway. These were meant to protect the meals being delivered to students from possible weather and animals, while making sure students and staff are practicing social distancing.

LaFargeville Superintendent Travis Hoover told ABC50, “Many of the families have taken it upon themselves to decorate their bins and express their gratitude to our district and especially to the volunteers who are delivering meals.”

Images of the decorated bins and daily district updates can be found on the LaFargeville Teacher Association Facebook page.

