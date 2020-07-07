NNY United Way announces 2020 grant application timeline and process

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The United Way of Northern New York has announced their updated grant application timeline and process.

Local organizations of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County with human service programs and services are encouraged to apply.

Historically, the United Way has only opened this opportunity to its partners. The organization stated in a release, “The post-COVID19 world demands agility, innovation and creativity in addressing various community challenges with a sense of urgency”.

Grant applications will be accepted starting August 1 through August 31 by 11:59pm.

Any questions regarding the grant process can be directed to Tobi Darrah, (315) 788-5631 or tobi.darrah@unitedway-nny.org.

