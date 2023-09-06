WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity will help with grants to support character education, social media safety programs, and bullying prevention.

The NNYCF announced that up $1,000 in support is available this year. The charitable fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2015 to provide resources for key educational programs that raise awareness of bullying in local schools and communities.

The fund is named for Briggs, who was a Thousand Islands student that passed away unexpectedly in March 2014 just two months before his 17th birthday. Since Daniel’s passing, his family has worked to foster change in local schools and help combat bullying among youths.

The fund also supports professional development initiatives to train and educate teachers, faculty, staff, and school administrators about bullying and ways to prevent and identify it.

Nearly $5,000 from eight grants have been given to to school-based programs designed to increase student experiences in music, build student confidence and engagement, and create campus-wide awareness campaigns.

All funding applications must be completed through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, which may be accessed at bit.ly/grant-portal. Grant awards will be etermined in December.

The deadline to apply for funding consideration is Friday, October 20, 2023. Contact Community Foundation assistant director Max DelSignore 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org, to learn more about this opportunity.