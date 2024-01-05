WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A $4,000 Northern New York Community Foundation grant will support six St. Lawrence Community Development Program Neighborhood Center food pantries this winter.

Managed by the St. Lawrence County Community Development Program, the food pantries are based in Neighborhood Centers located in Canton, Colton/Pierrepont/Parishville, Gouverneur, Massena, Ogdensburg, and Potsdam. Since September 2022, the pantries have combined to help an average of 647 families every month, cumulatively serving more than 2,000 St. Lawrence County households.

Grant money will be used to purchase healthy foods to aid the most vulnerable individuals and families during a particularly challenging time of year.

Food pantries are often the only source of free, healthy, and nutritious food in a community. Consumers of the services of the Neighborhood Centers have other needs met as well. While they visit for food assistance, they also receive education and social interactions.

St. Lawrence County food pantries that received grant support in 2023 include:

Community Lunch Program for Kids, Norwood

Gouverneur Kiwanis Club

Hammond Food Pantry

Massena Meals On Wheels

Norfolk-Raymondville Food Pantry

Norwood Kiwanis Memorial Community Service Foundation

Salvation Army of Massena Food Pantry

The St. Lawrence Community Development Program reports that the county has an overall higher percentage of food insecurity than national and state averages. Overall, in St. Lawrence County, 13.5 percent of the population, or 14,509 adults, are classified as food insecure. Child food insecurity in the county is 17.7 percent with 18,808 children considered food insecure.

St. Lawrence County Food pantries in need of support are encouraged to apply for grant funding as needed throughout the year. Access our Community Support Fund grant program at bit.ly/grant-portal.