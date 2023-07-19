WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation approved a grant that would help a Massena museum.

The foundation’s board gave the go-ahead to a $5,000 grant that would help the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum on Main Street purchase a storage building to properly house its collections and artifacts.

The foundation learned in May that town and museum officials were trying to raise money for a storage container for their artifacts.

“We are pleased to help build upon the investments that continue to be made to enhance this important resource in the Massena area,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. The facility is a great reminder of the importance of the appreciation of the region’s history and heritage.”

Additional artifacts were being store at a former museum building on East Orvis Street and other locations like the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce. They had to be moved about a year ago and space was secured at the former Hallmark store at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall under a rental agreement with the town.

The cost of new storage unit is estimated to be around $37,000 and would be placed on town property behind the Museum.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors and nonprofit organizations.