WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Side Legacy Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented six members of the Class of 2023 with scholarships totaling $3,000 to support their post-secondary educational goals.

The North Side Legacy Fund was established in 2019 as a permanent fund of the NNYCF to forever honor and perpetuate the history and heritage of the North Side Improvement League.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Watertown-area residents and students with family ties to the North Side Improvement League who will enroll this fall in a post-secondary educational program. Recipients of this one-year award each received $500 and were selected based on combined test scores, cumulative high school GPA, rank in class, personal data, essay scores, and applicant appraisals.

Class of 2023 North Side Legacy Scholarship recipients

Jack L. Clough , Watertown High School, Belmont Abbey College, Belmont, N.C., special education; son of Peter and Candida Clough , Watertown. Jack’s father grew up on the city’s north side and later served as a North Side Improvement League Director and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. His grandfather, Peter L. Clough also served as a League Director and President.

Abigail L. Davis , Indian River High School, Jefferson Community College, nursing; daughter of Yvonne and Stephen Davis , Evans Mills. Many of her family members, including her maternal grandfather, George Hunt , and uncle, Wesley Hunt , were actively involved in the North Side Improvement League.

Aidan D. Linkroum , Lyme Central High School, Jefferson Community College, liberal arts; son of Adam and Stacey Linkroum , Chaumont. His mother's family, the Westons , were active members of the North Side Improvement League for many years.

KaiAnna Navarra , Watertown High School, Syracuse University, liberal arts; daughter of Sarah Navarra , Watertown. Her grandfather, Joseph Navarra , was an active member of the North Side Improvement League and a lifelong resident of the city's north side. KaiAnna also grew up on the north side and attended North Elementary School.

Julian D. St. Croix , General Brown High School, Jefferson Community College, business and finance; son of Dr. Amy and Jayson St. Croix , Dexter. His great-grandfather, James St. Croix , and his grandfather, Jayme St. Croix , were active members of the North Side Improvement League for many years.

Julia M. Valvo, General Brown High School, Jefferson Community College, early childhood education; Daughter of Julie and Michael Valvo, Watertown. Her great-grandparents, Grant and Mary Van Alstyne, each served as President of the North Side Improvement League. Her paternal grandparents, Mike and Judy Valvo, her parents, and many other relatives were also active members of the League for many years.

Since its establishment, 22 students with family ties to Watertown’s north side and the former NSIL have been awarded educational support totaling $10,500. The North Side Legacy Fund also supports nonprofit organizations that serve Watertown residents.