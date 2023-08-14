WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation announced the winners of the Retired Educators of New York (RENY) scholarships.

The winners were Courtney Kerley of Lyme and Mackenzie Ples of Lowville. Kerley will attend St. Lawrence University in Canton. She plans to study secondary education in math. Kerley is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Kerley, Three Mile Bay.

Ples will attend Le Moyne College in Syracuse, where she plans to study elementary education. She is the daughter of Kathleen and Philip Ples, Lowville.

The scholarship is awarded annually to high school seniors who plan to pursue teaching careers. The RENY North Central Zone represents retired teachers and educators across Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The Community Foundation is honored to partner with the Retired Educators of New York North Central Zone to steward its scholarship fund and help its member teachers continue their support for current and future educators of our region.