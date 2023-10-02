CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation recently received a grant to help with the upcoming expansion of the Constableville Village Library.

An $8,000 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will help make the expansion possible.

The expansion project will help create an updated space will see new furniture, games, and electronics. The expansion project will greatly enhance the educational and recreational opportunities for children and families, as well as surrounding communities.

A grand total of 14 grants totaling $58,050 were awarded this year from the Sawyer Community Fund to support projects and programs that broadly impact the quality of life for residents in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 as a geographic-specific fund to support programs, projects and initiatives that broadly impact and enhance the quality of life in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville in perpetuity.