WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced a $50,000 lead gift on Thursday, August 3 to help improve the historic Thompson Park bandstand.

The Community Foundation, together with the Walker Family Community Fund of the Community Foundation, are providing a $50,000 lead gift in support of the project’s $150,000 funding goal.

“We are excited and honored to be part of helping restore and enhance an historic feature of Thompson Park also knowing the special place it was to Mayor Walker. “We are hopeful and confident that others will step forward and join in helping make this project a reality.” Rande Richardson, NNYCF executive director.

A charitable fund was recently established at the foundation to accept and steward gifts in support of the project. This improvement is a way to honor the former mayor, who was an advocate for the park.

The committee plans to start a community fundraising campaign this summer and fall. The NNYCF hope to complete the roof project by next spring and start hosting events.

Watertown’s City Council has passed a resolution endorsing the project and officials are weighing a financial commitment from the city.

For more information or to donate, visit bit.ly/Park-Bandstand or mail gifts to Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, ATTN: Thompson Park Bandstand Project. All gifts are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.