WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North New York Community Foundation has named its 2023-2024 Youth Philanthropy Council class

The group consists of 11 new members and eight returnees for the upcoming school year. The Youth Philanthropy Council is an advisory committee of the Northern New York Community Foundation that was founded in 2010.

The program promotes positive youth development and engages young people in meaningful activities that build their skills while deepening their understanding of community needs and educating them about community philanthropy and its impact on Northern New York. Council members grow to become informed critical thinkers and philanthropic leaders as they engage in lessons that may never be taught in a traditional classroom.

This year’s Council includes 19 representatives from General Brown, Lyme, and South Jefferson Central Schools, and Watertown High School. Council members are in their junior or senior class. They are:

Jack Adams, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Justin Draught, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Hannah Eldridge, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Rosamond Hunt, Lyme Central junior, first-year member

Mia Kelly, Watertown High junior, second-year member

Elyse King, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Vincent Knapp, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Harper Lane, Watertown High junior, second-year member

McKenna Lee, General Brown Junior/Senior High senior, second-year member

Jack Mangan, South Jefferson High senior, third-year member

Colden Marks, General Brown Junior/Senior High junior, first-year member

Bennett Pistner, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Anastaja Smith, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Ella Smith, Watertown High junior, second-year member

Finley Swartz, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Olivia Urf, Watertown High senior, second-year member

Sienna Virga, Watertown High junior, first-year member

Maya Voss, Watertown High senior, second-year member

, Watertown High senior, second-year member Olivia Wisner, General Brown Junior/Senior High senior, second-year member

Watertown senior Olivia Urf will serve as the Council Chair; General Brown senior Olivia Wisner will serve as Vice Chair; and Watertown senior Maya Voss was elected to serve as Secretary. South Jefferson High senior Jack Mangan is Immediate Past Chair.

We are continually impressed with the insight and perspective these young adults bring. We know that the best way we can honor the past is to help ensure that it is perpetuated and in good hands. Rande Richardson, NNYCF executive director

In the past 13 years, 151 students representing eight Northern New York high schools have been appointed to serve on the Youth Philanthropy Council.