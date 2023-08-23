WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, August 23 that nonprofit organizations serving Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties can apply for up to $20,000 in funding as part of the LEAD Impact grant program.

The LEAD Council is an advisory committee of 15 young professionals tasked with making key investments in the tri-county region through community grants and volunteerism. Council members want to learn more about the work of nonprofits and are accepting proposals for Impact Grant Program funding through Friday, September 29.

The grant program supports nonprofit programs, projects, and initiatives that will make a positive and meaningful impact on an organization and the people it serves. Requests that clearly demonstrate innovative approaches to service, mission and community enhancement, and a substantive impact on the quality of life across the area will be strongly considered.

LEAD is an acronym that reflects four important guiding principles tied to the Community Foundation’s mission and values: Leadership, Engagement, Access and Direction.

The LEAD Impact Grant Program application must be completed online through the NNYCF’s Grant Lifecycle Manager (GLM) portal at bit.ly/grant-portal. All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to apply. Organizations should register as a user in GLM before applying.

Contact assistant director Max DelSignore at max@nnycf.org, or 315-782-7110, with questions or to learn more.