WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation is seeking grant proposals for the Safe Schools Endeavor for the 2023-24 school year.

All schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties are eligible and encouraged to seek grant funding for projects, programs, and initiatives that seek to improve student and campus culture and strengthen school safety.

School officials and representatives should complete applications no later than Friday, Nov. 3. All

applications must be completed through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, which may be accessed at bit.ly/grant-portal. Grant awards will be determined in December and applicants will be notified with a funding decision no later than early January.

Since 2018, nearly $85,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 16 school districts across the two counties to support 47 projects. Public and private schools are welcome to apply.

Grants are made possible thanks to the generous gifts of many individuals, businesses, and organizations in Jefferson and Lewis counties who support the Safe Schools Endeavor and its mission to help keep all children safe while they are at school.

The Safe Schools Endeavor will consider applications submitted by students, teachers, faculty, staff, and parents. Any individual or group with an idea to improve safety within their Jefferson or Lewis County school should discuss the concept with their respective school administrator to gather their support. Proposals that are student-led or involve close collaboration with students may receive additional weight as funding is considered.