The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation logo (WWTI/Kenneth Eysaman)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation Six Town Community Fund is accepting proposals for up to $7,500 for non-profit organizations serving southern Jefferson County.

This geographic fund provides support for local programs, projects, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the Six Town area, which encompasses the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth. Non-profits can go to the grant portal website at bit.ly/grant-portal.

All applications must be in by Friday, October 20. Nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) classification are eligible and invited to apply. Funding decisions will be determined in December or afterwards.

Eligible organizations must actively serve residents in the Six Town area. Requests may focus on assisting with local needs related to health and wellness, families and youth, arts and culture, history, education and more.

Interested organizations should contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director at 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org, to learn more.