JEFFERSON, LEWIS AND ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is welcoming grant requests from nonprofit organizations that strengthen the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties through programs, projects or initiatives. The council will evaluate each proposal and up to $20,000 will be available in Grant funding.

All Grand applications must be submitted no later than Friday, January 12, 2024, after which selected finalists will be notified by council members to present proposals. The council will then recommend the grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. In the last round of funding the council awarded seven grants to support nonprofit organizations serving Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

“This is one of the most impactful things our donors make possible. So many life lessons are instilled in these young leaders, and these are experiences that will follow them for a lifetime, –The students benefit most fully when the community actively participates, especially through the submission of grant applications that provide the framework for thoughtful discussion among council members. We hope this year we have the most varied requests yet.” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.

All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to apply, they can complete the application online through the Foundation’s Grant Life Cycle Manager. For more information and any questions, you can contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, via email at kraig@nnycf.org or by phone at 315-782-7110. A virtual grant information session will be held on Monday, December 11 at 4 p.m. on Zoom, you must RSVP no later than Friday, December 8 through email at kraig@nnycf.org.

“I urge any nonprofit to take advantage of this unique opportunity. As a Council, we love learning about local nonprofits and how we can better our community, A diverse pool of applicants helps us determine where we can make the most meaningful impact.” Council Chair Olivia Urf

The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program is made possible by:

Annual gifts to the Friends of the Foundation Community Betterment Fund and underwriting from Watertown Savings Bank;

The Renzi Family Charitable Foundation of the Northern New York Community Foundation;

The Mart Liinve Family Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation; and

RBC Wealth Management.

This year’s Youth Philanthropy Council includes 18 student delegates, representing Lyme Central School, General Brown, South Jefferson and Watertown high schools; the representatives are:

2023-2024 Youth Philanthropy Council: Front row, from left, Anastaja Smith, Mia Kelly, Colden Marks, Rosamond Hunt and Finley Swartz. Second row, from left, Olivia Urf, Maya Voss, Hannah Eldridge and McKenna Lee. Third row, from left, Ella Smith, Jack Mangan, Sienna Virga, Harper Lane and Olivia Wisner. Back row, from left, Jack Adams, Justin Draught, Bennett Pistner, Vincent Knapp and Elyse King. (WWTI/Kenneth Eysaman)

Lyme Central School:

Rosamond Hunt, junior.

General Brown High School:

McKenna Lee, senior;

Colden Marks, junior; and

Olivia Wisner, senior.

South Jefferson High School:

Jack Mangan, senior.

Watertown High:

Jack Adams, junior;

Justin Draught, junior;

Hannah Eldridge, junior;

Harper Lane, junior;

Mia Kelly, junior;

Vincent Knapp, junior;

Bennett Pistner, junior;

Anastaja Smith, junior;

Ella Smith, junior;

Finley Swartz, junior;

Olivia Urf, senior;

Sienna Virga, junior; and

Maya Voss, senior.

Since The Youth Philanthropy Council was chartered in 2010, 13 years ago, they have awarded 134 grants totaling $230,070 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents, and nearly 150 students from eight different North Country high schools have served as Council members.

The program promotes positive youth development and engages young people in meaningful activities that build skills while educating them about community philanthropy and its impact on the tri-county area.