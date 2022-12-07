It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Lucy Beam at Indian River Intermediate School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future.

Lucy Beam is the second monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the grand prize. Lucy and her family moved to the district from Missouri last year and although she was in a new place, she took the school by storm. With the dream of being a journalist, she took it upon herself to create a school newspaper that students and teachers could enjoy.

Lucy’s parents, Jared and Anna Beam, said she’s always exemplified a determination when it comes to making her ideas a reality. After writing a letter to Principal Carrie Smith, the first IRIS Newsletter was formed which is now distributed each month across the school after it is written, created, and delivered by Lucy herself.

Learn more about Lucy Beam in the video player above.

