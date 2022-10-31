It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Noah Comet at Lowville Academy is a great example of the next generation shaping the future.

Noah Comet is the first monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the grand prize. Noah is an Eagle Scout, a community volunteer and member of band and student government.

Noah gives credit to his parents for raising him to think of others first but his parents, Mary and Michael Comet, say that Noah has always had a passion for giving back.

Noah is in his senior year of high school and will graduate as a member of the class of 2023. He plans to go to college to study to become a funeral director and come back to the community he cherishes and calls home.

Learn more about Noah Comet in the video player above.

Tell us about a youth in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County making a difference and they may be recognized as one of NNY’s Next Generation.

Are they doing exceptionally well at school? Do they have a special talent? Are they helping a neighbor or donating time to tutor a fellow student?

We want to know how your the next generation is making a difference!

One youth will be recognized each month online and on TV and will be given a chance to win a $1,000 award at the end of the nomination period!

All 12 finalists will be featured in a one-hour special on ABC50 and The North Country CW next year!