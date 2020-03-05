NNY’s Swiss’er Sweet Maple celebrates over 17 years of Maple Weekend

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Swiss’er Sweet Maple was the first in Lewis and Jefferson Counties to participate in Maple Weekend and has continued to participate for the last 17 years.

The local maple shanty and seasonal store is located about two miles from Croghan. The Zehr family has been producing maple syrup for many generations, combining both old and new sugaring methods to produce their syrup.

Guided tours will be offered during Maple Weekend to show the approximately 2100 trees and 32 acre sugarbush that makes their family’s “Liquid Gold,” and demonstrate their maple process from tree to table.

Maple Weekend is a free two weekend event for all ages on March 21-22 and March 28-29.

