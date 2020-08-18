No active COVID-19 cases remain in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.
There have been 261 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country. One of those cases are currently active.
Of the 261 positive cases, 257 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
33,565 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
